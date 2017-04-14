Uber is shifting restaurants away from UberRush and onto UberEats platform 

Uber is pushing restaurants off of UberRush, its deliver-me-anything platform, and onto its UberEats interface, which is designed with restaurants in mind. The company issued a notice to restaurants telling them they have until May 8 to make the switch to Eats, according to Quartz. The report says that Uber, UberEats, and UberRush compete for the same pool of drivers, which can cause surge pricing for riders. This may also be the beginning of big changes at Rush. There are supposedly plans to restructure the pricing for the service. The move comes just after Uber announced the launch of analytics for restaurants—an item it’s keen to promote as it attempts to conquer food delivery worldwide.