Uber is shifting restaurants away from UberRush and onto UberEats platform 

Uber is pushing restaurants off of UberRush, its deliver-me-anything platform, and onto its UberEats interface, which is designed with restaurants in mind. The company issued a notice to restaurants telling them they have until May 8 to make the switch to Eats, according to Quartz. The report says that Uber, UberEats, and UberRush compete for the same pool of drivers, which can cause surge pricing for riders. This may also be the beginning of big changes at Rush. There are supposedly plans to restructure the pricing for the service. The move comes just after Uber announced the launch of analytics for restaurants—an item it’s keen to promote as it attempts to conquer food delivery worldwide.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens