What crisis? Uber continues to push ahead despite bad PR

In 2016, Uber pulled in net revenue of $6.5 billion and a loss of $2.8 billion, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The data, which doesn’t include the sold China business, shows that Uber is steadily growing: Gross fares grew 126% in 2016. Of course, Uber is still burning through a significant amount of cash—a total of $8 billion since its inception, the report says.