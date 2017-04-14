What crisis? Uber continues to push ahead despite bad PR

In 2016, Uber pulled in net revenue of $6.5 billion and a loss of $2.8 billion, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The data, which doesn’t include the sold China business, shows that Uber is steadily growing: Gross fares grew 126% in 2016. Of course, Uber is still burning through a significant amount of cash—a total of $8 billion since its inception, the report says.
The financial information comes as Uber is facing criticism for discrimination and an overly aggressive company culture. However, the numbers justify arguments in favor of keeping CEO Travis Kalanick, despite calls for his ousting. Read my take on that here.
[Image: Bloomberg]