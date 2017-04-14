advertisement
Ride-hailing service Grab just opened its traffic data to urban planners in Malaysia

By Ruth Reader1 minute Read

Through a project called the OpenTraffic initiative, Southeast Asia’s Grab will let urban planners in Malaysia access its traffic data, according to The Star Online. The project will help local officials create methods for easing traffic. It’s similar to Uber Movement, announced in January, which is also aimed at funneling its valuable data to city planners.    

