advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Apple gets thumbs-up from California DMV to test self-driving cars

By Ruth Reader1 minute Read

Apple is now among the 30 companies listed as having permits to test autonomous vehicles in California, according to the state’s department of motor vehicles. In September of last year, the company had reportedly hit a wall with its work on self-driving cars and laid off  “dozens” of people, according to the New York Times.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life