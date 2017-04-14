The first teaser for “The Last Jedi” is here to put “Star Wars”  fans into hyperdrive

The word “teaser” is often used interchangeably with “trailer,” but in the case of The Last Jedi, it’s especially apt. After nearly a year and a half of salivating for the next chapter in the Star Wars saga–Rogue One was a fun distraction, but not the same thing–fans have to wait through a minute of pure landscape shots before seeing real action here. When it does arrive, though, and we pick back up with Rey, Finn, Poe, and Luke, of course, all that teasing pays off.