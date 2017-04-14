Glossier is helping to make New York’s job report look pretty

New York’s Governor Cuomo is a big fan of Glossier ‘s Boy Brow and Balm Dot Com and Milky Jelly Cleanser and any of the products that have helped turn the NYC-based online beauty company into a tiny jobs titan. While the governor doesn’t typically report on beauty news, he just announced that Glossier is expanding, adding 282 jobs to the city and moving its headquarters into a massive 26,000-square-foot space in One SoHo Square .

The state is so excited for Glossier’s growth that the Empire State Development fund is providing it with $3 million in performance-based tax credits through the Excelsior Jobs Program, which for a young company is definitely the bomb dot com. Glossier founder and CEO Emily Weiss posted her own announcement on her site, Into the Gloss, noting that her company recently filed a $24 million Series B, which Forbes reports is “among the largest rounds raised by a woman CEO in recent years.” It will allow Glossier to launch retail stores, develop international shipping, and create many new cult-status products for the governor to try.



