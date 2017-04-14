Starbucks may be introducing a Unicorn Frappuccino for your RDA of edible glitter 

If you’re looking for a new way get your RDA of edible glitter, Starbucks has a drink for you—a Unicorn Frappuccino. The drink has not been officially announced yet, but glitter-hating baristas are already griping about the product on Instagram and Reddit. Can you blame them? These pink and blue sparkling concoctions will keep them chained to the Frappuccino machine for hours while Unicorn-hungry hoards wait for their no-Instagram-filter-required drink. The sparkly beverages are rumored to launch April 17.
As for what these pretty drinks taste like, according to Cosmopolitan’s reporting it will be either “like Skittles Tropical flavor” or “a cream base frappuchino with mango syrup, white mocha, and a pink and blue sprinkle, that’s a lil tangy.” In short, it tastes like unicorn kisses. (Don’t ask how we know that.)