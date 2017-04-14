Does this make me look fat? Google wants to give you style tips

This season’s hottest accessory isn’t off the runway in Paris, but out of the offices of Google. They’ve just unveiled a new Google Images search feature that will help users come up with the perfect date-impressing ensemble. Search for a pair of Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma slides in Google Images on Android or the mobile web and a grid of “inspirational lifestyle images and outfits” will pop up to give you outfit ideas. As Google says in its blog post, “With style ideas, you can see real-life options of what bag and jeans look stellar with those red high heels you’ve been eyeing.” Of course, taking style tips from a disembodied app is sort of like taking cooking tips from a neural network. Hopefully, Google Image users look great wearing the sartorial version of “Beasy Mist.”