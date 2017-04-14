These Easter egg toys probably look a little too delicious

Target is recalling more than half a million egg toys due to risk of ingestion. The Hatch & Grow line have a character inside and supposedly grow up to 600 times their original size when placed in water—but they can also expand inside a child’s stomach and cause intestinal obstructions among other complications. Though no injuries have been reported, parents who have bought them are being urged to take them away from their children. Target is offering a refund. More information here.