Facebook shut down 30,000 accounts in France to combat fake news

The move comes just 10 days before the first round of the French presidential elections, reports Reuters. Facebook has been under intense pressure by European governments, which have become increasingly concerned that Russia is using social media to spread fake news to influence elections in favor of right-wing, nationalist parties that want to undermine the EU. Facebook has also taken out full-page ads in the paper editions of Le Monde, Les Échos, Libération, Le Parisien, and 20 Minutes explaining how people can better spot fake news, reports TechCrunch.