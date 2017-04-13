Elon Musk promises Tesla semi and pickup trucks 

Sounds like 18-wheelers and pickups are about to get a lot cooler. In a tweet today, Elon Musk dropped a few interesting tidbits: Tesla’s got a semi truck in the works, and we’ll get to lay our eyes on it in September. “Team has done an amazing job,” Musk said. “Seriously next level. And, it’s got a pickup truck coming within the next two years.
Not only that, but Musk also promised that the next-generation Tesla roadster will be a convertible. Oddly, Musk’s tweets about the pickup truck and the roadster were replies to people’s responses to his semi truck tweet. It’s funny that someone like Musk would drop details like that in such a way.
[Photo: piccaya/iStock]