Coming up: our live coverage of Facebook F8

On Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, Facebook will hold two—count ’em, two—keynotes at its F8 developer conference in San Jose. My colleague Daniel Terdiman and I will be in the audience at both events, and will provide live news and analysis starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT each day.
