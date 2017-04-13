This is the massive high-tech bomb that the U.S. just dropped in Afghanistan 

American forces just dropped their most powerful non-nuclear bomb—nicknamed the “Mother of All Bombs”—on an ISIS-occupied cave complex in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan.

The GPS-guided, 22,600-pound “smart bomb,” more formally called the GBU-43 or Massive Ordnance Air Blast, has never been used in combat before. It delivers a blast equivalent to 11,000 tons of TNT. By comparison, the nuclear bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II were the equivalent of 15,000 and 20,000 tons of TNT, respectively.



[Photo: U.S. Department of Defense via Wikimedia Commons]