This fitness tracker may be more useful for coaches than athletes

WHOOP is a fitness tracker that does a little more than the average FitBit or Apple Watch app. The device continuously monitors wearers to look at their physical exertion , but also at their sleep cycles, fatigue, heart rate and heart rate variability, plus data on alcohol consumption, all to help wearers improve performance. LeBron James and Michael Phelps are fans, apparently.

There’s just one little problem with the device. According to Deadspin, WHOOP “doesn’t help the people who actually wear it nearly as much as it does the institutions and coaches who invest in it.” The device lets coaches and administrators look at an athlete’s aggregated data, parsing them on the hunt for shenanigans that might be costing them money, like if a student pulls an all-nighter instead of getting a good night’s sleep before a game. Some schools have made these devices mandatory for student athletes and privacy advocates think that is pretty problematic.

