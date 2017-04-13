Eniac Ventures just closed a new $100 million round for robots (and some other stuff)

Eniac Ventures just announced the close of a new $100 million venture fund , the fourth since the group was founded in 2009. It’ll be using the fund to invest in developing robots, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, bots, robots powered by AI and VR, robotics, and—who knows?—maybe some more robots, too.

In addition to the funds, Eniac also unveiled its new portfolio support platform, fittingly called the Eniac Platform, which will help startups with recruitment, operations, partnerships, and other business development services, according to a press release. Eniac has a proven track record of quickly taking companies from seed to Series A, and this new platform lets them be even more hands-on than most early-stage venture firms—until they’re replaced by robots, of course.