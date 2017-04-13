New survey finds one in four women in tech have been sexually harassed

Comparably, a workplace compensation and culture data site, asked more than 10,000 employees in tech if they’d ever been sexually harassed at work. One out of four women said “yes.” Respondents included employees from Apple, Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Twitter, Hulu, Priceline, Uber, Intuit, Salesforce, Viacom, and other tech companies.
The survey was further broken down by ethnicity (38% of Native American employees reported being harassed vs. 12% of Caucasians), department, age, and other qualifiers. Women in IT and operations were more likely to be targets of sexual harassment, but both male and female admins were nearly equal (20% and 24%) in their reports of sexual harassment. If these numbers seem low, it may be because most women don’t report it for fear of retaliation.
