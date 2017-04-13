advertisement
New survey finds one in four women in tech have been sexually harassed

By Lydia Dishman1 minute Read

Comparably, a workplace compensation and culture data site, asked more than 10,000 employees in tech if they’d ever been sexually harassed at work.​ One out of four women said “yes.​” Respondents included employees from Apple, Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Twitter, Hulu, Priceline, Uber, Intuit, Salesforce, Viacom, and other tech companies.
The survey was further broken down by ethnicity (38% of Native American employees reported being harassed vs. 12% of Caucasians), department, age, and other qualifiers. Women in IT and operations were more likely to be targets of sexual harassment, but both male and female admins were nearly equal (20% and 24%) in their reports of sexual harassment. If these numbers seem low, it may be because most women don’t report it for fear of retaliation.

