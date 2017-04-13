Microsoft is testing instant refunds for Xbox and PC games

The next time you’re unhappy with an Xbox or Windows 10 game you bought, Microsoft might just let you return it. The company is currently testing an instant refund system that gives players their full money back for any reason within 14 days of purchase, provided they’ve played the game for less than two hours, Ars Technica reports.
Microsoft’s proposed refund system is similar to one that Valve introduced on its Steam PC marketplace nearly two years ago. It’s a great way to protect consumers against games that ship full of bugs, or that fail to live up to their promises, though it can also squeeze indie developers who create smaller games.