Everybody is writing think pieces about why Hillary Clinton is wearing Katy Perry shoes

Katy Perry, a staunch Hillary Clinton supporter, launched her own shoe line in February and named one of her shoes The Hillary. Perry posted a picture on Instagram of her icon wearing her namesake shoes, garnering over 300,000 likes.
Now, everybody is asking: What does it really mean that Clinton is wearing the shoes? Brietbart News suggests she has been reduced to a shoe model. The New York Times considers how this moment fits into Clinton’s broader relationship with fashion. Vanity Fair points out that Clinton is making an “edgier style evolution.”
Maybe they just went with her outfit?