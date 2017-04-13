Sorry brokesters: CEO says Snapchat is “only for rich people”

Snap Inc., the parent company of the preferred messaging app of people who prefer selfies with puppy filters, is in the midst of a lawsuit filed by former Snapchat employee Anthony Pompliano. The court filings, filed with the L.A. Superior Court, contain some interesting revelations, as Variety reports. In his complaint, Pompliano alleges that Spiegel cut him off during a 2015 user growth meeting to remark that Snapchat “is only for rich people.”

According to Pompliano’s statement, Spiegel also allegedly said, “I don’t want to expand into poor countries like India and Spain.” The document was filed in January, but for some reason Snap was trying to keep the file sealed. The redacted filing was released this week after Snap gave up the effort (guessing they figured Spiegel’s statements weren’t nearly as bad as Pepsi’s and United’s PR meltdowns.)



[Photo: Flickr user Anthony Quintano]