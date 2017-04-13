Here’s Rey: Disney launches girl-focused “Forces of Destiny” digital shorts, products

Star Wars Celebration is kicking off this week in Orlando, and ahead of the Star Wars: The Last Jedi reveals and the activities around the franchise’s 40th anniversary Disney has announced a new campaign designed to tackle that lingering problem of female fan service (remember the “where’s Rey?” controversy during The Force Awakens’ release?).

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy unveiled Star Wars: Forces of Destiny, a new series of digital shorts and products focusing on the untold stories of some of the universe’s prominent female heroes like Princess Leia, Rey, and Jyn Erso (in the case of the last two, actresses Daisy Ridley and Felicity Jones will return to provide their characters’ voices, and the series will be hosted by Lupita Nyong’o as her Force Awakens character Maz Kanata). The shorts will also be accompanied by a line of apparel and toys that are being referred to as “adventure figures” to avoid the stigma of “dolls.”