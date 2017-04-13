Uber sees Lyft drivers in Hell

In this case “Hell” is the name of secret Uber software that allowed the company to see how many Lyft drivers there were and where they were, as well as identifying which Uber drivers also drove for Lyft, reports the Information. Legal experts say that if the allegations of the Hell software are true, Uber could have a potential legal nightmare on their hands. A Lyft spokesperson told the Information, “We are in a competitive industry. However, if true, these allegations are very concerning.”