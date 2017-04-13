Apple wants to make it easier for diabetics to track their blood sugar

The company reportedly has a secret team of biomedical engineers that are developing optical blood glucose sensors so diabetics would no longer have to prick their skin to draw blood to measure their glucose levels, reports CNBC. Apparently, Apple is far enough along in development that it is beginning feasibility trials at clinical sites across the Bay Area—and success would be a game changer for both diabetics and the Apple Watch:
One of the people said that Apple is developing optical sensors, which involves shining a light through the skin to measure indications of glucose. Accurately detecting glucose levels has been such a challenge that one of the top experts in the space, John L. Smith, described it as “the most difficult technical challenge I have encountered in my career.” The space is littered with failures, as Smith points out, but that hasn’t stopped companies from continuing to attempt to crack this elusive opportunity . . .
The breakthrough would be a boon for millions of people with diabetes, spur new medical research, and open up a potential market for consumers to track their blood sugar for health and wellness insights. It could turn the Apple Watch into a “must have” rather than a “nice to have” for people who would benefit from an easier way to track their blood sugar.
Image: Apple