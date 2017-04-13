Instagram Stories is mixing stickers with selfies and AR

Instagram Stories, the Snapchat-inspired feature that Instagram has been upgrading at an accelerated pace—and which is now used by 200 million people a day—is getting some new sticker-related features. You can now turn a selfie into a sticker. And (as in Snapchat Stories) you can “pin” a sticker to a particular spot in a video, such as someone’s shirt, whereupon it will travel along as that spot moves.