Adyen joins an elite group: companies that make more than $1 million per employee

Adyen, an Amsterdam-based payments startup with 500 employees, last year doubled revenue to $727 million. That puts Adyen in the same category as Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google, all of which generate more than $1 million in revenue per employee.
While payments processor Stripe has focused on wooing young app developers, Adyen in contrast serves larger businesses, many of which have cross-border needs. Over the last year the Dutch company has made a push to serve omni-channel customers, including Bonobos, Sephora, and WeWork.