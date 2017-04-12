NBA art, iPad style

Robert Generette III is an iPad artist who goes by the Nom de Pencil of Rob Zilla . He’s also a sports fan, and Apple is calling attention to the fact that both the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards have embraced his digital drawings of their real-world basketball players .

A painting app called Procreate is the favorite tool of many serious iPad artists. But Rob Zilla works in Adobe Illustrator Draw—the iPad version of Illustrator, a desktop app so venerable it predates even Photoshop. That means that his work can be scaled up without losing resolution, a benefit that might come in handy if it’s being displayed on a giant screen in a sports arena.