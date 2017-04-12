advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

NBA art, iPad style

By Harry McCracken1 minute Read

Robert Generette III is an iPad artist who goes by the Nom de Pencil of Rob Zilla. He’s also a sports fan, and Apple is calling attention to the fact that both the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards have embraced his digital drawings of their real-world basketball players.

A painting app called Procreate is the favorite tool of many serious iPad artists. But Rob Zilla works in Adobe Illustrator Draw—the iPad version of Illustrator, a desktop app so venerable it predates even Photoshop. That means that his work can be scaled up without losing resolution, a benefit that might come in handy if it’s being displayed on a giant screen in a sports arena.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life