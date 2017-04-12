Not lovin’ it—Los Angeles schools may end McDonald’s-branded fundraisers 

The nation’s second largest school district will deliberate and vote on a resolution to explicitly end McDonald’s McTeacher’s Nights marketing events where teachers step behind the counter at their local fast food joint to sell Big Macs and Happy Meals to their students—earning a portion of the profits for their schools.

While some teachers think the events put the fun in fundraiser, others think they blur the line between education and marketing. Back in 2015, the National Education Association teamed up with a group of state and local teachers’ unions, as well as watchdog groups like Corporate Accountability International and Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood to try and end the practice, as NPR reported back in the day. It didn’t work, though, and the events continue—for now.

The district will consider the resolution on April 18.