Google Home wants to help you research your next flight

Google’s Google Home smart speaker just got a new feature powered by the company’s Google Flights search engine: the ability to research airplane trips by having a conversation with your speaker. You can already do something similar on an Amazon Echo using a skill created by Kayak, but Google’s version lets you conclude a search by asking to track the price of the flight via email alerts from Google Flights.
Neither of these incarnations of voice-enabled travel research yet offer the ability to seal the deal by actually purchasing a ticket—an option that will surely come along sooner or later.
