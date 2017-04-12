Watch the Burger King commercial that’s annoying the hell out of Google Home users

A new Whopper ad from Burger King turns Google’s voice-activated speaker into an unwitting shill. In the 15-second spot , a store employee utters the words “ OK Google, what is the Whopper burger? ” This should wake up any Google Home speakers present, and trigger a partial readout of the Whopper’s Wikipedia page. (Android phones also support “OK Google” commands, but use voice training to block out unauthorized speakers.)

The prank, while clever, could backfire in a number of ways. Wikipedia editors could tweak the Whopper page to read out an unflattering description of the burger, and Google Home owners could swear off Burger King for the intrusion. Google, which reportedly wasn’t involved with the ad, could also develop speaker identification to prevent such tricks, but due to technological barriers, this probably won’t happen anytime soon. h/t The Verge



[Photo: Google]