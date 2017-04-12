Now you can kill your Tamagotchi all over again

To mark the toy’s 20th anniversary, the Japanese toymaker has re-launched Tamagotchis, returning them to their near-original form (read: they look like what you remember playing with on the bus to school). There are six characters to buy, love, and hopefully remember to feed. The only catch is that they are currently only officially for sale in Japan for ¥2,000 (about $18) each, but thanks to the modern world we live in, you can simply head to eBay or buy them on Amazon in Japan and figure out how to import it. It will add a few bucks, but it’s cheaper than buying indulgences for the souls of those Tamagotchis you killed when you were a kid.