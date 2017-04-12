NYC mayor tells “Fearless Girl” critic to cut the bull

The sculptor behind Wall Street’s iconic “Charging Bull” is not happy about “Fearless Girl,” the statue that showed up on International Women’s Day as a symbolic challenge to the bro-ish, bullish culture that permeates the financial industry. Arturo Di Modica issued a statement saying the statue of the little girl—created by artist Kristen Visbal—fundamentally altered the artistic integrity of his “Charging Bull,” according to the Guardian. In response, he wants New York City to explain its permitting process for the new statue.