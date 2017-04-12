Google Hangouts chats have new Easter eggs—and they are actually Easter eggs

Google Hangouts has a fun new Easter egg in its chat windows, and they are actually Easter eggs. Type “Easter bunny” into your chat window and let the Easter-themed magic happen. (Animated eggs/bunnies/chicks pop up.) We would confirm that this is a brand new feature, but ironically it’s nearly impossible to find the answer by Googling “Gchat Easter eggs.” On the plus side, at least now we know how to make a parade of ponies spruce up our chats. (Just type “/ponystream” and step back from the stampede.)