Stitcher just launched a podcast network, and  “Star Trek” fans might want to pay attention

Stitcher wants you to lend them your ears. The company behind the OG podcast listening app has just unveiled a brand-new podcasting network . A handful of popular shows like foodie paradise The Sporkful , parenting show Longest Shortest Time , and Katie Couric (yes, she has a podcast) have teamed up like a podcasting Voltron to form a new network.

Stitcher, which was acquired by EW Scripps and rolled into the Midroll brand early last summer, also announced it will be making original podcasts, including one sure to excite the small subset of fans who enjoy both Star Trek and Reading Rainbow: LeVar Burton has an as-yet-untitled reading podcast coming to the network soon. Listen to Stitcher’s shows on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Soundcloud, and, yes, even Stitcher itself.



[Photo: CBS via Getty Images]