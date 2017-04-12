Read the Daily Mail’s apology to first lady Melania Trump

Last August, the Daily Mail ran a story entitled “Racy photos and troubling questions about his wife’s past that could derail Trump,” which suggested that the president’s wife may have worked as an escort in the 1990s. A bit later the paper retracted the article after Trump threatened to sue. Now, it has taken it a step further, issuing a formal apology to the First Lady. The apology reads:
We accept that these allegations about Mrs Trump are not true and we retract and withdraw them. We apologise to Mrs Trump for any distress that our publication caused her. To settle Mrs Trump’s two lawsuits against us, we have agreed to pay her damages and costs.
The apology is a rare mea culpa for the oft-sued British tabloid, whose links were recently deemed too unreliable for Wikipedia. According to Bloomberg, Trump received a payout close to $3 million. Her suit sought $150 million in damages. You can read the full apology here.
