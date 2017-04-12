This Japanese bakery has a food-recognition system that would make RoboCop cry then rust

Good news for people who enjoy dystopian cop dramas: We’re moving ever closer to making RoboCop’s tech a reality. While police have been dabbling with face-scanning glasses that can pick a criminal out of a crowd of hundreds, this time the tech is popping up somewhere less Orwellian—a Japanese bakery.

A bakery at a highway rest stop in Gunma called Denen Plaza Kawaba is using a state-of-the art pastry recognition system that simply scans the bread, identifies it, and rings it up on the cash register. As RocketNews24 reports, this roadside bakery isn’t the first to try to bring RoboCop’s advance tech to the food world, but while Toshiba sorts out the bugs in its grocery checkout line-scanning tech, why not go pick up some taro puffs and daifuku in Gunma?