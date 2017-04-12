United’s new promise: no more dragging passengers off overbooked flights

A repentant Oscar Munoz appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America this morning to say that United Airlines will try harder to live up to its “friendly skies” motto after that viral video enraged much of the civilized world. The United chief also promised that his airline would no longer use law enforcement to remove passengers on overbooked flights: “We are not going to put a law enforcement official onto a plane to take them off . . . to remove a booked, paid, seated passenger; we can’t do that.” Watch the full interview here.