Uber’s head of communications just quit

Rachel Whetstone, Uber‘s head of public policy and communications, is leaving the company, which has seen a succession of scandals since the beginning of the year, reports the Guardian. In a statement, Whetstone said:
“I am incredibly proud of the team that we’ve built—and that just as when I left Google, a strong and brilliant woman will be taking my place. I joined Uber because I love the product—and that love is as strong today as it was when I booked my very first ride six years ago.”
She will be replaced by Jill Hazelbaker, who has worked for Google and was the national communications director for John McCain‘s 2008 presidential campaign.