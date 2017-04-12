U.K. lawmakers say Russian hackers may have tried to influence Brexit

A group of cross-party members of the U.K.’s parliament says a government voter registration website, which allowed the British public to easily register to vote so they could cast their ballot in the Brexit referendum and which mysteriously went down just hours before the final deadline to register, may have been the victim of a Russia or Chinese cyber attack, with the countries trying to influence the result of the Brexit vote, reports Reuters. The report by the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC) said:
“The U.S. and U.K. understanding of ‘cyber’ is predominantly technical and computer network-based. For example, Russia and China use a cognitive approach based on understanding of mass psychology and of how to exploit individuals. The implications of this different understanding of cyber attack, as purely technical or as reaching beyond the digital to influence public opinion, for the interference in elections and referendums are clear. PACAC is deeply concerned about these allegations about foreign interference.”