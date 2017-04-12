U.K. lawmakers say Russian hackers may have tried to influence Brexit

A group of cross-party members of the U.K.’s parliament says a government voter registration website, which allowed the British public to easily register to vote so they could cast their ballot in the Brexit referendum and which mysteriously went down just hours before the final deadline to register, may have been the victim of a Russia or Chinese cyber attack, with the countries trying to influence the result of the Brexit vote, reports Reuters. The report by the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC) said: