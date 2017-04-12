Amazon’s FreeTime gives parents new ways to be involved in their kids’ screen time

In the world of tablets, Amazon’s Fire Kids Edition—a seven-inch tablet selling for as little as $80—has been a sleeper hit. It’s bundled with a shock-resistant case, an all-inclusive two-year warranty, and FreeTime, a service that gives children content curated and parents control over their offspring’s screen time, down to the ability to specify how much reading kids must do before they can play a game or watch a video. Now Amazon is beefing up FreeTime (which is also available on its standard Fire tablets) with two new features aimed at parents.