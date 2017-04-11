Google robots are here to help you draw

We all have a vested interest in keeping the notepads we scribble on during meetings private. Save for the few of us who can actually draw, most of us would be rather embarrassed if anyone saw the awful-looking cats, people, cars, planes, bikes, and so on that we amuse ourselves with when we’re totally not amused by the boring droning of the guy on the other side of the table.
Well, Google’s got your back with a new tool designed to leverage machine learning to automatically take your third-grade-level doodle and turn it into something you’d be proud to show. As TechCrunch noted, Google’s AutoDraw utilizes machine-learning “algorithms to match your doodles up with professional drawings to make you look like you know what you’re doing.” Just look at my horrible cat below, and the masterful kitty Google offered up in response.