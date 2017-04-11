advertisement
Here’s why journalists shouldn’t recklessly report on victims’ pasts

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

It wasn’t enough that David Dao was assaulted and dragged off a United flight—now, journalists like Lisa Fletcher at ABC 7 News and Morgan Watkins at the Courier-Journal are digging into his past and publishing unflattering details about his life

The problem here is that Dao’s personal history is unrelated to United’s violation. The airline crew did not know Dao’s past before they selected him to be forcibly removed from the plane. He could have been anyone

Many people on the internet strongly agree that the victim’s history isn’t fair game. Fletcher has been taking heat for posting the following image on Twitter from other journalists, including reporters at the Intercept and Gizmodo. (She has since deleted it.) It’s unclear whether ABC 7 News will go through with the story she was working on. 

