“I’m too young to die,” tweets passenger on overbooked United flight

We all know by now that the internet is having one hell of a time roasting United in the wake of a passenger on a full flight being beaten by police after refusing to give up his seat . But United, like many airlines, overbooks all the time , and this morning, those aboard oversold flights are tweeting their trepidation, mainly with humor, about what will happen . Some Twitter users are even saying that their anti-United tweets have been disappearing .

Just been told our United flight out of Denver is overbooked. They’re asking for volunteers to postpone travel. Scared.

— Aleem Maqbool (@AleemMaqbool) April 11, 2017

My wife just texted "I’m too young to die" after they announced her United flight is overbooked.

— eric (@ericsshadow) April 11, 2017

