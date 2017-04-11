If you must get a diamond engagement ring, Do Amore makes it as ethical as possible

The tradition of giving a diamond engagement ring, invented by De Beers in the 1930s, has persisted. But as Krish Himmatramka discovered as he was about to propose, these pieces of jewelry are often rooted in suffering.
Today, Himmatramka launches Do Amore, a brand that wants to make wedding and engagement rings as ethical as possible. All diamonds are conflict-free and the precious metals used are all made in the U.S. from recycled materials. The company funds a water well through Charity:water for every single ring sold: Two weeks after placing the order, customers receive their ring plus the GPS coordinates of the well they helped construct and photos of the people served. Even the box it comes in is made from sustainable wood.
