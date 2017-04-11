The B.C. government just put its foot down on high-heel rules

In 2017, some companies in British Columbia were still ordering women to work in high heels . The government just did away with the policy, letting working women in B.C. wear whatever shoes they deem appropriate.

“We’re changing this regulation to stop this unsafe and discriminatory practice,” B.C. premier Christy Clark said, noting that a mandatory high-heel dress code “is a workplace health and safety issue” as it can lead to physical injury and possible long-term damage to feet, legs, and back from prolonged use, the Guardian reports.

The move comes in the wake of British lawmakers discussing sexist workplace dress codes, including mandatory high heels, calling them a form of “indirect discrimination.” Members of Parliament have called for a review of equality legislation on the issue, according to the Guardian.

The Canadian province’s law is a step in the right direction, but if the government really wanted to set things right, they should have demanded restitution in the form of mandatory foot rubs and free blister care.