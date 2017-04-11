Ikea should implement this brilliant relationship-saving idea immediately

There are three things that Ikea is good at: saving customers money on furniture, meatballs, and causing fights between family members. Comedian Jeff Wysaski has an idea that could cut down on that last one and all it involves is a tiny horse, some bubbles, and a photo of a puppy in a tea cup.

Wysaski, known online as Obvious Plant, stopped by an Ikea and set up a “Relationship Saving Station” filled with helpful ways to remember that there is love, joy, and humanity in the world outside the big blue walls of the furniture store. The station includes five ways to alleviate tension, including a tiny horse to yell at about how the Äpplarö pales in comparison to the Bjursta. If Ikea wants to stop customers from storming out before they can purchase the entire Utforska collection, which would definitely brighten up their living room and impress the in-laws, they should implement this idea immediately.

[Photo: Facebook/Obvious Plant]