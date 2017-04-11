Here’s why Hollywood writers are fed up with “peak TV”

Scribes represented by the WGA are inching toward a possible strike as their union tries to hash out sticking points in ongoing contract negotiations with major studios. Although there are more TV shows now than ever before, the union says writer wages are declining and something needs to change. Here are the key points outlined on the WGA website :

• “The number of episodes, and therefore, episode fees are half the traditional number on many series.”

• “These fewer episode fees are being amortized across more than two weeks per episode.”

• “Writers are held exclusive and under option even when not working on these short season series.”

• “Residuals are too low in the emerging rerun markets.”

• “Script fees remain unequal to the network rates for the growing areas of the industry.”

According to Variety, contract talks resumed this week after a 17-day break. Pretty much everyone wants to avoid a repeat of what happened in 2007-08 when writers stopped working for 100 days.