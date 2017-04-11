Does Facebook profit from fake news? Zuck says no way

Mark Zuckerberg wants you to know that Facebook is not all about the Benjamins. In a new interview with Fast Company , Zuckerberg explains that Facebook has always been a mission-driven company , and that mission includes acting on the fervent belief in the power of free speech .

“I believe more strongly than ever that giving the most voice to the most people will be this positive force in society,” Zuckerberg says in the interview. “Often when you make decisions that aren’t exactly what people want, they think you’re doing it for some underhanded business reason. But a lot of these things are more values-backed than people may realize.”

That extends to allegations that Facebook profited from the so-called “fake news” that dogged the site during the election cycle. “I mean, there’s definitely a strain of criticism [asserting] that Facebook [lets] people share misinformation because it will make [us] more money,” says Zuckerberg. “And that really is just not true at all.”

