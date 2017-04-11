United Airlines has a social media nightmare on its hands

After the shocking video of security services (who were called by United staff) dragging a United Airlines passenger off a plane because the company had overbooked the flight went viral, the tone-deaf response from United’s CEO spawned the #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos hashtag, which has been trending on Twitter.
Here’s the actual incident:
@united @FoxNews @CNN not a good way to treat a Doctor trying to get to work because they overbooked pic.twitter.com/sj9oHk94Ik
And here’s just one of United’s CEO Oscar Munoz’s tone-deaf replies to the incident:
INBOX: @united CEO sends letter to employees about United Express flight. pic.twitter.com/obVdl6G2E0
And here’s how Twitter responded:
#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos United has removed life jackets in place are knuckle dusters Please enjoy your fight flight! pic.twitter.com/1em2yLaR8T
Calm down, get back to you’re seat, I’ll handle this !#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos#TuesdayThought #TuesdayMotivationpic.twitter.com/XS6nqVrgQM
LOOKING FOR VOLUNTEERS TO GET OFF THIS FLIGHT #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/DsFrwuRDni
Let Us Re-Accomodate You#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/BAs4FSIeow
#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos Get off my plane pic.twitter.com/tJ164T8Tzf
In marketing, timing is everything! ????#United #UnitedAirlines #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/dtAD1HH24d
Fly with us.#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/7Tx2eQi6zN
What, no volunteers? #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/ufTINPT9tt
United Airlines – Prepare to Board pic.twitter.com/g4O2JhBPrZ
Volunteer, or we’ll make you volunteer pic.twitter.com/K4kXgaB7Kq
Book now and you’ll pay later. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos #TheResistance #UniteBlue #StrongerTogether #DemForce #DumpTrump #NotMyPresident pic.twitter.com/vfwcXICv1f
In case you missed it #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/Wj2g4bHD0O
#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos We followed protocol. pic.twitter.com/cCNkTOR4vm
United Airlines working to Make America Great Again #MAGA #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/zPTUWHwR57
#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos I promise I won’t kill you last if you don’t leave this plane pic.twitter.com/hQeyvlnI7f
"Blue Lives Matter"#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/XjrmiI6uE5
Volunteer.Because it’s the right thing to do.#newunitedairlinesmottos pic.twitter.com/SfCnS1eOoH
