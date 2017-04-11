advertisement
United Airlines has a social media nightmare on its hands

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

After the shocking video of security services (who were called by United staff) dragging a United Airlines passenger off a plane because the company had overbooked the flight went viral, the tone-deaf response from United’s CEO spawned the #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos hashtag, which has been trending on Twitter.

Here’s the actual incident:

And here’s just one of United’s CEO Oscar Munoz’s tone-deaf replies to the incident:

And here’s how Twitter responded:

