Phone calls on flights? Don’t even think about it

The new chairman of the FCC has courted much controversy since he was appointed by President Trump in January, but his latest move might score him some points with lovers of peace and quiet. Ajit Pai wants the commission to drop a 2013 plan that would have allowed cell-phone calls in the air, a move he says puts him on the same side as the airline industry and most travelers:
“I stand with airline pilots, flight attendants, and America’s flying public against the FCC’s ill-conceived 2013 plan to allow people to make cell-phone calls on planes. I do not believe that moving forward with this plan is in the public interest. Taking it off the table permanently will be a victory for Americans across the country who, like me, value a moment of quiet at 30,000 feet.”
I’m just going to go out on a limb and call that the most uncontroversial statement any government worker has ever made in the history of the world.
[Photo: EyesWideOpen/Getty Images]