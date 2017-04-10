Chipmaker AMD acquires Nitero to try to dominate wireless VR

There’s little doubt that the path to widespread adoption of consumer virtual reality lies in wireless headsets. Although current high-end systems like HTC’s Vive and the Oculus Rift provide impressive VR experiences, they are annoying to use because of the cumbersome wires that must be connected to computers—so sales have been modest. When high-end systems no longer require being tethered, that’s when sales are likely to take off.
That’s likely a major reason why, TechCrunch reports, AMD has acquired Nitero, the maker of wireless chips that stream VR from PCs to headsets. It’ll be some time before we see this technology manifest in actual consumer hardware, but it’s clear with the acquisition that AMD wants to be a big player in this market.
[Photo: Flickr user Maurizio Pesce]