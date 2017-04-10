Tesla introduces new solar panels for eco-warriors with commitment issues

If for some reason you’re not interested in using Tesla’s technology to transform your roof into a solar-powered factory that can suck energy from the sky to power your entire home, the company won’t sic Captain Planet on you. Instead, they’ll sell you something else. As Electrek pointed out yesterday, Tesla has just unveiled its new solar panels that are perfect for eco-warriors with commitment issues. The new panels are mounted on your existing roof with a sleek, low-profile design that will impress your neighbors. The panels will go into production at Tesla’s Gigafactory 2 this summer.